Islamabad: Different countries are famous for their indigenous, native material that are very much in demand in other countries for very obvious reasons. Pakistan, which has been reeling under severe flood and related problems and the political crisis might witness some monetary relief in terms of exports of donkeys, as reported by Geo News according to which the officials of Pakistan's Ministry of Commerce told the Senate Standing Committee on Commerce that China is interested in importing donkeys from the country.

Notably, during the briefing, officials maintained that China was a big market for exporting meat. Dinesh Kumar, a member of the standing committee, said that China is asking Pakistan to export donkeys as well as dogs, reported Geo News.

With this development, Senator Abdul Qadir said that the Chinese ambassador has talked about exporting meat from Pakistan several times. Pouring in his suggestion, Senator Mirza Muhammad Afridi said that since animals are comparatively cheaper in Afghanistan, Pakistan can import them from there and then export the meat to China, reported Geo News.

However, the officials of the commerce ministry informed the committee that due to the prevalence of lumpy skin disease among animals, their import from Afghanistan has been temporarily banned.