New Delhi: Pakistan is certain to stay on the grey list when its position will be reviewed by the Financial Action Task Force in June, an official from FATF member countries told WION on Wednesday.

The task force looks into money laundering and terrorism financing and is slated to meet on June 16 to June 21 in Orlando, Florida.

The panel in the upcoming meet will be discussing Pakistan’s role in combating terrorism and according, to which its position will be reviewed.

FATF’s Asia-Pacific Group (APG) which met in China in May wasn’t impressed by Pakistan’s action on terror financing.

Islamabad was put on the grey list in 2018 which means the country comes under financial jurisdiction with “structural deficiencies” in anti-money laundering (AML) and combating the terror financing.

In June 2018, Pakistan had made a high-level political commitment to work with the FATF and Asia Pacific group to strengthen its AML/CFT regime and to address its strategic counter- terrorist financing-related deficiencies.

Being in FATF’s grey list has caused a loss of $10 billion to Islamabad and if Islamabad fails to take any concrete action on terror, it might be put on the black list.

The FATF in its February meet had come hard on Pakistan saying it has not demonstrated a proper understanding of the Terror Financing risks posed by “Da’esh, AQ, JuD, FiF, LeT, JeM, HQN, and persons affiliated with the Taliban. This meet came in the backdrop of Pulwama terror attack.

On February 14, around 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed after a suicide bomber attacked a CRPF convoy in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district with a vehicle laden with explosives. The convoy comprised 78 buses in which around 2,500 personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar. The slain jawans personnel were travelling in a bus which came under the terror attack. JeM, a Pakistan-based terrorist group, has claimed the responsibility for the attack.

Meanwhile, Pakistan on Wednesday extended airspace closure on the Indian border to June 14.

(With inputs from Zee News reporter Sidhant Sibal)