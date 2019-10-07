New Delhi: In a major jolt to the Imran Khan government in Pakistan, the Asia Pacific Group (APG) of Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the international money laundering watchdog, on Monday concluded that Islamabad has not taken sufficient measures to fully implement UNSCR 1267 obligations against 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed and other terrorists associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jamaat-ud-Dawa.

After inspecting Pakistan’s progress record on curbing money flows to terrorists and terror organisations, the FATF, in its latest report titled Mutual Evaluation Report (MER) of Pakistan, asked the country to ‘identify, assess and understand’ its money laundering, terror financing risks, including transnational risks and risks associated with terrorist groups” operating in its country.

“With the exception of some recent actions discussed in detail below, Pakistan has not taken sufficient measures to fully implement UNSCR 1267 obligations against all listed individuals and entities – especially those associated with Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT)/Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD), and Falah-i-Insaniat Foundation (FIF) as well as the groups’ leader Hafiz Saeed,” the report stated.

The report strengthens India’s case for the FATF’s next meeting scheduled to be held between October 13-18 as it will consider the findings of the Mutual Evaluation Report (MER) of Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

However, it comes as a major blow to Pakistan which faces threat of being placed in FATF’s blacklist. Last year in June, the neighbouring country was place in grey list and was given 15-month deadline to implement its 27-point action plan.