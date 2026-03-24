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Pakistan tops pollution chart, THIS Indian city also in list; check recent air quality report

Pakistan tops pollution chart, THIS Indian city also in list; check recent air quality report

A recent report reveals Pakistan as the most polluted country in 2025. Scroll down to read the detailed story.

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When a rising AQI (Air Quality Index) number concerns people, a new global report on the same has come up with some shocking details. The IQAir World Air Quality Report 2025 shows that Pakistan ranked as the most polluted country in the world. At the same time, another surprising part is that an Indian city named Loni, in the report, has been ranked as the most polluted city globally. Here, we take you through the details of the report.

Pakistan ranks in the top position in the worst air quality rankings

The report of IQAir states that Pakistan recorded the level of PM 2.5 (particulate matter) with an AQI of 159. The small matter can enter the pathway of the lungs and further affect the bloodstream. This can further create serious ailments like breathing issues, heart diseases, and many more. The list was followed by countries like Bangladesh, Tajikistan, Chad, Democratic Republic of the Congo, India, Kuwait, Uganda, Egypt, and Uzbekistan.

What does PM 2.5 mean?

The particulate matter of 2.5 means that the fine dust particles of up to 2.5 micrometres in diameter can easily enter the lungs and bloodstream. The matter of such a small diameter possibly comes from combustion from power plants, vehicular emissions, and industrial phenomena that involve chemicals like nitrogen dioxide, sulfur dioxide, and other volatile compounds, as per the report.

The matter can be fatal to health, as it may cause eye irritation, along with the nose and throat. The severe and long-term effects may include premature deaths, bronchitis, lung issues, cancer, heart attacks, and stroke.

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India’s Loni tops polluted cities list

According to the report, Loni in India ranked at the top position for the world’s most polluted city in 2025 with an AQI of 191. Currently, it’s Beijing in China with an AQI of 215.

Cleanest air rankings

The report shows that the cleanest air was reported in French Polynesia with an AQI of 10. It was followed by Puerto Rico, the US Virgin Islands, Barbados, New Caledonia, Iceland, Bermuda, Reunion, Andorra, and Australia.

The report suggested that, as of 2021, out of the 62 million deaths, almost 8.1 million happened due to air pollution. On the other hand, almost 4.7 million deaths were reported because of outdoor particulate matter pollution and 3.1 million deaths because of indoor air pollution.

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