Karachi: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday took to Twitter and thanked the Ary Digital Network for responding to his call and raising the salaries of the employees. In the Twitter post, PM Khan also urged other companies who have made record profits during the past year to also raise salaries of their employees.

"I appreciate President & CEO of Ary Digital Network Salman Iqbal for responding to my call and raising salaries of employees. I am appealing to other companies who have made record profits during the past year to also raise salaries of their employees," he said in a post.

It must be noted that after PM Khan made the appeal to the corporate sectors to increase the salaries of their staff, President and CEO ARY Digital Network Salman Iqbal on Friday announced a pay raise for lower-level employees.

Giving details to the news channel, Salman Iqbal said the staff receiving a monthly salary of up to Rs20,000 will be given a raise of 80 per cent. “We have reached this stage with the blessing of Allah Almighty and countless efforts of the team,” he was quoted as saying by Ary Digital Network.

On Sunday, PM Imran Khan had said that the corporate sector has made a profit of Rs980 billion, asking the business community to increase the salaries of their staff.

Appreciating Salman Iqbal’s move, Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar said in a tweet, “Well done @Salman_ARY for increasing salaries of ARY employees substantially. Big business houses have made exceptional profits in the last couple of years. Hope others will also follow and share the increased profitability with their workers by increasing their salaries.”

Moreover, Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry also praised Salman Iqbal for announcing the increase in salaries of his staff and called upon other media houses to realise their responsibility and pass the fruits of profits they have raked in on to their employees.