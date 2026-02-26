Home

Pakistan under attack! Afghanistan launches large-scale strikes against Pak army; key details inside

The Afghanistan army captures 15 Pakistani posts, as per reports, in retaliatory strikes.

Afghanistan’s military authorities launched “heavy clashes” against Pakistan on Thursday night. This comes after Pakistan conducted the recent airstrikes in Afghanistan, which affected Nangarhar and Paktika provinces. The Pakistan army had also initially mentioned that the strikes on Afghanistan led to the killings of at least 70 militants. Now, Afghanistan has come up with retaliatory strikes against Pakistan. SBN News Pakistan reported that the spokesperson of the Taliban, Zabihullah Mujahid, has claimed that the forces of the Taliban have captured 15 military posts in Pakistan.

Afghan forces take responsibility

The ministry stated, “Responsibilities for these attacks were also claimed by Afghanistan-based Pakistani Taliban belonging to Fitna-al-Khwarij (FAK) and their affiliates, and Islamic State of Khorsan Province (ISKP).” It added, “In this backdrop, Pakistan in a retributive response, has carried out intelligence-based selective targeting of seven terrorist camps and hideouts belonging to Pakistani Taliban of FAK and its affiliates and ISKP at the border region of Pakistan Afghan border with precision and accuracy.”

Fitna-al-Khawarij is the word used for the banned TTP, i.e., Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.

Afghanistan captures 15 posts of Pakistan

The reports are suggesting that the military forces of Pakistan have captured 15 Pakistani posts, leaving several armymen injured and killed.

Retaliatory strikes against Pakistan

The military forces of Afghanistan have launched heavy strikes against Pakistan. The officials reported that intensive firing was carried out at some posts of Pakistan. In addition, airstrikes were conducted in Islamabad, Pakistan. This comes after the operation of Pakistan against Afghanistan on Sunday, which claimed the lives of at least 70 militants, as reported. Among the toll of 70 individuals, children and women too were a part. The affected areas included the provinces of Nangarhar and Paktika.

In response to the former strikes, SBN News Pakistan reported that the spokesperson of the Taliban, Zabihullah Mujahid, has claimed that the forces of the Taliban have captured 15 military posts in Pakistan.

Afghanistan’s statement

After Pakistan attacked Afghanistan on Sunday, Afghanistan issued a warning condemning the strikes on its provinces of Nangarhar and Paktika. The country responded that the strikes will be met with a “necessary and measurable response”.

The Defence Ministry of Afghanistan also added, “Our borders and the security of our people is our sacred religious and national duty,” and “at the appropriate time, a necessary and measured response will be delivered to these aggressions”.

