Pakistan under attack? Afghanistan strikes ISIS hideouts amid rising tensions – How is Russia involved?

The Taliban government said its air force carried out cross-border strikes against alleged ISIS hideouts inside Pakistan.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/world/pakistan-under-attack-afghanistan-strikes-isis-hideouts-amid-rising-tensions-how-is-russia-involved-vladimir-putin-shehbaz-sharif-asim-munir-8451169/ Copy

Pakistan under attack? Afghanistan strikes ISIS hideouts amid rising tensions – How is Russia involved? | Image; AI

Pakistan Under Attack? Afghanistan on Friday claimed that its Air Force carried out air strikes on ISIS hideouts located along the Pakistan border amid the ongoing tensions. The airstrikes have marked a potential escalation between Kabul and Islamabad. The Afghanistan Defence Ministry said that the air strikes targeted ‘centres of evil and corruption’ in Pakistan’s Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces.