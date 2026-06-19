  • India News
  • News
  • World
  • Pakistan under attack? Afghanistan strikes ISIS hideouts amid rising tensions – How is Russia involved?

Pakistan under attack? Afghanistan strikes ISIS hideouts amid rising tensions – How is Russia involved?

The Taliban government said its air force carried out cross-border strikes against alleged ISIS hideouts inside Pakistan.

Written by: Joy Pillai Edited by: Joy Pillai
Published: June 19, 2026, 4:20 PM IST
pakistan news
Pakistan under attack? Afghanistan strikes ISIS hideouts amid rising tensions – How is Russia involved? | Image; AI

Pakistan Under Attack? Afghanistan on Friday claimed that its Air Force carried out air strikes on ISIS hideouts located along the Pakistan border amid the ongoing tensions. The airstrikes have marked a potential escalation between Kabul and Islamabad. The Afghanistan Defence Ministry said that the air strikes targeted ‘centres of evil and corruption’ in Pakistan’s Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces.

Read more: US-Iran Peace Deal: Washington and Tehran officials to meet in Switzerland today; Will Pakistan be present at event?

Related News

Add India.com as a Preferred Source Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Tags:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.

About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.