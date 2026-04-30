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Is Pakistan facing a deep economic crisis due to the US-Iran war? Shehbaz Sharif gives major update, reveals extent of setback

Is Pakistan facing a deep economic crisis due to the US-Iran war? Shehbaz Sharif gives major update, reveals extent of setback

While addressing a cabinet meeting, PM Shehbaz said the Iran conflict has placed additional pressure on Pakistan’s economy. He added that the Pakistani government will continue its efforts to ease tensions between the two sides and restore peace in West Asia.

US President Donald Trump and Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif (AI Image)

New Delhi: Pakistan is witnessing a major economic blow owing to the conflict between the United States and Iran. Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has himself acknowledged this matter. While speaking at a cabinet meeting, PM Shehbaz said that the Iran conflict has put additional pressure on Pakistan’s economy. However, he further added that the Pakistan government will continue its efforts to reduce tensions between both sides and restore peace in West Asia.

Shehbaz Sharif stated that before the conflict, Pakistan’s oil imports stood at USD 300 million, which have now risen to USD 800 million-an increase of more than two and a half times. He also noted that petroleum consumption has declined this week compared to last week.

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He also informed that the Pakistan government has formed a task force to monitor the situation on a daily basis. He also spoke about collective efforts to deal with the crisis facing Pakistan. During this, he shared updates on progress in talks between the United States and Iran, stating that Islamabad has made sincere efforts to promote regional stability.

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ALSO READ: Big setback to Iran-US talks: Trump cancels US negotiators’ trip to Pakistan

PM Shehbaz praises his own efforts

The Pakistani Prime Minister has called the talks between Iran and the United States a significant diplomatic success. The meeting was held in Islamabad on April 11 and continued until the 21st. He added that Pakistan made sincere efforts to ensure the success of the dialogue, with contributions from Army Chief Asim Munir, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, and other senior officials.

He also mentioned the visit of Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to Pakistan, during which multiple rounds of talks were held. Shehbaz held a two-hour meeting with Araghchi and expressed hope that the conflict would end soon.

“I spoke to Iran’s Foreign Minister over the phone before his visit to Russia. He assured me that all his meetings in Oman were conducted with complete sincerity, and that after consulting his leadership, he would respond positively soon,” Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif said.

Efforts to bring the US and Iran to the negotiating table

Pakistan is planning to initiate a second round of talks between the United States and Iran.

However, it has not yet seen much success in this effort.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi made two brief visits to Pakistan last week

He met Field Marshal Asim Munir and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, but declined direct talks with the US delegation.

Following Tehran’s stance, Donald Trump cancelled his negotiators’ visit to Islamabad at the last minute

Trump said that if Iran is serious, it can contact Washington over the phone.

Meanwhile, reports have emerged that Iran has sent a new three-phase proposal to the United States for negotiations. The proposal includes a ceasefire and reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, while suggesting that discussions on the nuclear issue be held at a later stage.

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