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Is Pakistan a mediator between the US and Iran or Saudi Arabias pawn? Experts issue a big statement after Islamabad sends fighter jets and 13000 troops

Is Pakistan a mediator between the US and Iran or Saudi Arabia’s pawn? Experts issue a big statement after Islamabad sends fighter jets and 13000 troops

Pakistani journalist Moeed Pirzada wrote, "First of all, the ‘mutual defense agreement’ between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is actually a misleading term used for what is essentially a 'rent-based relationship.'"

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New Delhi: In a significant development, Saudi Arabia has stated that under the military agreement signed last year, Pakistan has sent around 13,000 troops and 10 to 18 fighter jets. It is important to note that Pakistan has deployed its military resources at a time when Iranian and American officials were present in Islamabad for talks. As per the statement released by Saudi Arabia’s Defense Ministry, the deployed contingent is stationed at King Abdulaziz Air Base in the eastern sector and includes Pakistan Air Force fighter jets as well as support aircraft.

The Saudi Defense Ministry further added that the purpose of this deployment was to enhance joint military coordination, improve operational readiness between the armed forces of both countries, and support security and stability at regional and international levels.

However, Pakistani journalist Moeed Pirzada strongly criticized the government for sending fighter jets and military assets. He wrote, “The arrival of the Pakistan Air Force in eastern Saudi Arabia, at a time when Pakistan is presenting itself as an ‘honest mediator’ between the United States and Iran, is a very bad signal.”

What will Pakistan do if the war resumes?

Notably, the talks between Iran and the United States have failed, and both the American and Iranian delegations have left Islamabad. In such a situation, the possibility of war has once again emerged. The question now is: if the conflict resumes, what will Pakistan do? Will Pakistan be compelled to support Saudi Arabia and take action against Iran?

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Pakistani journalist Moeed Pirzada wrote, “First of all, the ‘mutual defense agreement’ between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is actually a misleading term used for what is essentially a ‘rent-based relationship.'”

He further wrote, “In this relationship, Saudi Arabia compensates Pakistan’s services mainly through delayed oil payments, credit facilities, and easing remittances sent by Pakistanis living abroad. This fits the pattern of ‘rent-based relationships’ seen among warring European states before the rise of nation-states in the 18th century. Pakistan’s only real defense challenge lies on its eastern front with India, and in the event of any conflict, Saudi Arabia can at best offer ‘goodwill’ or mediation—similar to what Pakistan is currently offering Iran, which in effect also aligns with helping Donald Trump. When it comes to Pakistan, Saudi Arabia also has limited room to upset India.”

“Pakistan has already compromised its sovereignty,” says Pakistani journalist

Moeed Pirzada wrote, “This ‘rent-based relationship’ between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia shows the extent to which Pakistan has lost its sovereignty due to its weakening economy. Since none of the measures to stabilize the economy are working, there is a fear that Pakistan may be forced into even more humiliating agreements in the future.”

International affairs expert Mohammad Mehdi told news agency Press Trust of India (PTI), “Pakistan had sent aircraft and troops to Saudi Arabia last month, but this information has only now been disclosed by Saudi officials.” He added, “At least 13,000 Pakistani soldiers and 10 to 18 fighter jets have arrived in Saudi Arabia. Around 10,000 troops were already stationed there, and this arrangement has been made under the defense agreement between the two countries.”

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