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Pakistan to mediate US-Iran war? Donald Trump likely to hold meeting with Iranian officials in Islamabad, Asim Munir speaks with...

Pakistan to mediate US-Iran war? Donald Trump likely to hold meeting with Iranian officials in Islamabad, Asim Munir speaks with…

Indicating a stern stand, Iran’s Foreign Ministry has refused any direct talks with the United States but said that several regional countries have been involved in mediation efforts.

Pakistan to mediate US-Iran war?

New Delhi: Pakistan, which is known as the breeding ground of terrorism, is reportedly positioning itself as a mediator to prevent a military confrontation between the United States and Iran. As per the Reuters report, Israeli officials have indicated that a high-level meeting between the US and Iran to resolve the dispute could soon take place in Islamabad. The Financial Times, citing two officials involved in the talks, reported that the Shehbaz Sharif-led Pakistan government has proposed Islamabad as the venue for upcoming discussions. Senior officials from the Trump administration and Iran are expected to take part.

Reports further add that senior Pakistani officials have been facilitating talks between Tehran and Washington. Since the conflict began, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has spoken several times with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. Pakistan’s Army Chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, spoke with Donald Trump on Sunday, while Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif spoke with the Iranian President on Monday.

It is important to note that the talks between Pakistani and Iranian leaders took place at a time when President Donald Trump announced that he had postponed his threat to completely destroy Iran’s power plants for five days. Trump said he made this decision after very positive and meaningful discussions with Tehran.

Here are some of the key details:

According to Turkey’s Anadolu Agency, a US delegation could arrive in Pakistan within a day or two for possible talks.

The delegation is likely to include Trump’s Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law Jared Kushner.

envoy Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law Jared Kushner. Pakistani sources said that Tehran is still not ready for talks.

A source in Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry to Turkey’s Anadolu Agency said back-channel efforts are ongoing to bring Iran to the negotiating table.

Turkey and Egypt are jointly assisting Pakistan in these efforts.

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar spoke with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan on Monday.

Egypt’s Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty held talks on Sunday with his counterparts in Iran and Pakistan, as well as with Witkoff and Qatar’s Foreign Minister.

Iran Refuses Talks With United States

Indicating a stern stand, Iran’s Foreign Ministry has refused any direct talks with the United States but said that several regional countries have been involved in mediation efforts. Meanwhile, in Florida, President Donald Trump told reporters that discussions had taken place with a highly respected Iranian official.

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