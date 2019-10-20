New Delhi: Putting an end to the confusion over the inauguration date of the much-awaited Kartarpur Corridor, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday said the country will open the Corridor on November 9.

The development comes after the confusion was created on October 10 when Pakistan Foreign Office spokesman Mohammad Faisal stated that no date has been fixed so far while a Pakistani senior official heading the corridor project announced that Pakistan will allow Indian Sikh pilgrims to visit Kartarpur Sahib from November 9.

“Pakistan is all set to open its doors for Sikhs from all across the globe, as the construction work on Kartarpur project enters final stages and will be open to the public on November 9, 2019,” Khan said in a Facebook post.

Saying that the gurdwara will be open for all Sikhs from across the world, Khan said it will become a major religious hub for the Sikh community.

“The world’s largest gurdwara will be visited by Sikhs from across India and other parts of the World. This will become a major religious hub for the Sikh community, and will boost the local economy, result in earning foreign exchange for the country creating jobs in different sectors including travel and hospitality,” Khan added in the FB post.

He said that the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor will pave the way for religious tourism in the country. “Religious tourism is on the rise in Pakistan, earlier Buddhist monks visited various sites for religious rituals followed by the opening of #Kartarpur Corridor,” he further stated.

On October 19, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Pakistan’s Capital TV said that former Indian Prime Minister of India Manmohan Singh has accepted the country’s invitation to attend the inaugural ceremony of Kartarpur Corridor, but maintained that ‘he will attend as an ordinary man’.

“I had invited former Prime Minister of India Manmohan Singh. I’m thankful to him, he wrote me a letter and said, ‘I’ll come but not as a chief guest but an ordinary man.’ We’ll welcome him even if he comes as an ordinary man,” Foreign Minister of Pakistan was quoted as saying by ANI.

Connecting Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur with Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district of Punjab, the corridor will facilitate visa-free movement of Indian pilgrims. They just need to get a permit to visit Kartarpur Sahib.

(With inputs from PTI)