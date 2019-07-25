If all goes as planned, Pakistan will be sending its first person to space in the year 2022. The announcement was made by the country’s Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on his Twitter page.

Chaudhry, while terming it as the “biggest space event in the country’s history”, wrote in his post that the selection process will start from February 2020.

“Proud to announce that selection process for the first Pakistani to be sent to Space shall begin from Feb 2020, fifty people will be shortlisted — list will then come down to 25 and in 2022 we will send our first person to space, this will be the biggest space event of our history,” his Twitter post read.

Speaking to Dawn.com, Chaudhry said that the Air Force will be the custodian of the selection process and that all around the world pilots are selected for space missions.

The Minister said that initially 50 pilots will be selected, from which the list will be brought down to 25 and then 10. The selected 10 pilots will then be trained and eventually one pilot will be sent to space.

Chaudhry said that there is an agreement between Pakistan and China and as the country does not have its own satellite launching facility, a Chinese facility will be used for the purpose, as done previously, the daily said.

With Inputs From IANS