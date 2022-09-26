Karachi: A Pakistani army helicopter crashed killing 6 soldiers onboard on Monday. The chopper was carrying two major-rank officers and at least three commandos, initial reports suggested. The helicopter reportedly crashed during flying mission near Khost, Harnai Balochistan late last night.Also Read - 5 Facts About Siachen Glacier, World’s Highest Battlefield, You Didn't Know About

“A Pakistani army helicopter crashed during flying mission near Khost, Harnai Balochistan late last night. All 6 personnel on board including 2 pilots have embraced shahadat,” an army statement said Monday. Also Read - 26/11 case: Court issues NBW against two Pak Army officials

Earlier last month, another Pakistani military helicopter crashed in the restive Balochistan province and a top army commander was among the six killed in the accident. The Pakistan Army Aviation helicopter was on flood relief operations in Lasbela, Balochistan when it lost contact with ATC last month.

