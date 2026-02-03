Home

Pakistani army incapable of securing Balochistan; Rebels are better in all aspects: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif

Each Baloch rebel is equipped with a complete combat gear package worth approximately $20,000.

Several unverified videos show Pakistani soldiers fleeing in fear of attacks by Baloch rebels.

New Delhi: Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has admitted that the Pakistani army is incapable of securing Balochistan. He acknowledged that the Pakistani army is struggling to secure and patrol Balochistan amidst a recent surge in terrorist attacks. His admission comes after a fierce attack by Baloch rebels in Balochistan. Several unverified videos are circulating on social media showing Pakistani soldiers fleeing in fear of attacks by Baloch rebels.

Government forced to deploy large number of troops

Speaking in the National Assembly on Monday, February 2, Khawaja Asif said that the government has been forced to deploy a large number of troops because Balochistan comprises more than 40 per cent of Pakistan’s total geographical area, making effective control extremely difficult. He said, “Balochistan is geographically spread over more than 40 per cent of Pakistan’s territory.”

‘More troops required’

He added, “Controlling such a vast area is far more difficult than managing a densely populated city. Our soldiers are deployed and actively engaged, but they are physically incapable when it comes to securing and patrolling such a large area.”

Baloch rebels much better equipped

The Pakistani Defence Minister also revealed that the rebels in Balochistan possess more advanced and expensive weapons than the Pakistani army. He said that the terrorists (rebels) are using rifles worth approximately 2 million rupees, thermal and laser systems costing $4,000-5,000, and each Baloch rebel is equipped with a complete combat gear package worth approximately $20,000.

