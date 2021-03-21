Islamabad: Pakistani journalist Ajay Kumar Lalwani, who had exposed Islamic clerics and raised his voice against the atrocities on the Hindu community in Pakistan, has been shot dead while getting a haircut. The incident took place in the Saleh Pat area in the city of Sukkur. Also Read - Chris Jordan-Jason Roy Pulls Off a Stunner to Send High-Flying Suryakumar Back to Pavilion | WATCH VIDEO

The 31-year-old journalist, who belonged to the minority Hindu community in Pakistan, was shot at by unidentified assailants on March 17 in Sindh province.

Lalvani, who was a reporter with Royal News television channel besides working for an Urdu newspaper named Daily Puchano, died on Thursday due to injuries in the stomach, arm, and knee.

Lalwani was shot multiple times while getting a hair cut at a barber shop, the police said.

In 2014, senior Pakistani TV journalist Hamid Mir, who faced threats from Taliban and other terror groups, was shot at in Karachi by four unidentified motorcycle-borne gunmen near a bridge on way to his office.