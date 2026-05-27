Pakistani pilgrims feel ‘robbed in name of Hajj’ by their government, complain of dismal arrangements, while Indians…

The Pakistani pilgrims have lodged complaints regarding this with the country's Minister of Religious Affairs, Sardar Yusuf.

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(Image: Al Jazeera)

New Delhi: Amidst the ongoing Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, Pakistani pilgrims have severely criticized the Shehbaz government. The Pakistani pilgrims have complained that while each traveller was charged 1.2 million rupees for the Hajj, the accommodation arrangements made for them in Mecca and Medina are abysmal. Furthermore, transportation arrangements for moving from one location to another are also extremely poor. The Hajj pilgrims are being served substandard food and are receiving no administrative support at the local level. The Pakistani pilgrims have lodged complaints regarding this with the country’s Minister of Religious Affairs, Sardar Yusuf. Moreover, the Pakistani pilgrims have even threatened to take the matter to court. While Pakistanis are voicing their grievances on one hand, Indian pilgrims, on the other, have praised the Hajj arrangements.

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According to a report by the Pakistani newspaper The Express Tribune, the Pakistani government collected 1.2 million rupees from each pilgrim. Despite this, the pilgrims are facing severe difficulties. The pilgrims stated that the bedding provided by Pakistani officials is of very poor quality. Additionally, transportation services are not arriving on time, causing delays in moving from one place to another and subjecting them to significant inconvenience. The quality of the food is extremely poor; in fact, they are being served burnt food.

Pakistani Officials Failing to Provide Assistance

One Pakistani pilgrim remarked, “There is no one here to look after us. We have been left completely helpless.” He added that despite lodging complaints multiple times, Pakistani officials are providing no assistance whatsoever. Meanwhile, the Pakistani minister has now given assurances that their grievances will be addressed. Thousands of pilgrims from Pakistan have arrived in Mecca and are participating in the Hajj pilgrimage. While Pakistani officials appear to be neglecting their pilgrims, the Indian Ambassador has personally taken charge of the situation and is overseeing the arrangements made for the Indian pilgrims.

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Indian Ambassador Takes Command in Saudi Arabia

Meanwhile, on the Indian front, Dr. Suhel Ajaz Khan—India’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia—has personally taken command of the operations. The Indian Ambassador stated that on Arafat—the most significant day of the Hajj pilgrimage—all Indian pilgrims were transported from Mina to Arafat on time and without any difficulty. Comprehensive arrangements have been made for the accommodation of Indian pilgrims in Arafat. He further noted, “I am currently present here in Arafat myself, personally supervising the arrangements.” A total of 175,000 pilgrims have arrived in Saudi Arabia from India to perform the Hajj.