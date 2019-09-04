London: Thousands of UK citizens of Pakistani origin Tuesday marched in the UK’s capital city to protest against India’s move to abrogate article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and stand in solidarity with the Kashmiris. But, the protest turned violent as many people threw eggs at the Indian High Commission building (IHC) building, smashing windows and causing chaos on the streets of London.

The ‘Kashmir Freedom March’ was organised by a large number of British Kashmiri groups, who marched from Parliament Square past Downing street to the High Commission building.

Some UK labour MPs had also joined the protest. Slogans such as ‘Stop shelling in Kashmir’, ‘end the siege’, ‘We want freedom’ etc were raised by the crowd.

According to a report, two people were also arrested.

Condemning the protest, London Mayor Sadiq Khan called it an “unacceptable behaviour”.

Notably, this is the second major protest outside IHC in the UK in about a month.

It has been 30 days since the Valley was placed under the lockdown.

In another protest which took place on August 15, Indians and people of Indian origin gathered outside the Indian High Commission in London to celebrate the 73rd Independence Day of India were abused and pelted with eggs and water bottles by Pakistan-sponsored protesters, who included separatist Sikhs.

Vijay Chauthaiwale, BJP’s in-charge, Foreign Affairs Department, termed the happenings outside the Indian High Commission “quite deplorable”. He said that stones were thrown at the Indian mission, and the Indian tricolour was damaged. The police were outnumbered by the protesters.

As the Indians held aloft the Indian flag and shouted “Modi, Modi”, the Pakistanis shouted slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Pakistanis were protesting against the revocation of special status for Kashmir.