Pakistani weapons prove to be ‘Flop Show’ for Azerbaijan, Ukraine, and Saudi Arabia; Outdated, rusty, sub-standard…

The range claimed by Pakistan for artillery shells was achieved only at 40-60 per cent of the stated distance on the battlefield.

New Delhi: New reports regarding Pakistani weapons have raised concerns among several countries that purchase arms from Pakistan. These reports raise serious questions about the quality of ammunition sold by Pakistan. According to the reports, a large portion of the ammunition and artillery shells supplied by Pakistan to Azerbaijan appears to be decades old. This report will now force countries preparing to acquire new weapons from Pakistan to reconsider their plans.

Azerbaijan-Armenia tensions

Azerbaijan has been experiencing prolonged tension with its neighbour, Armenia. Therefore, it purchases weapons from Turkey and its close ally, Pakistan. Several experts say that the weapons sent from Pakistan show clear signs of being old. Problems such as rust, reduced propellant load, and incorrect measurements have been observed.

Poor quality of Pakistani weapons

The situation is even worse with the artillery shells that Pakistan supplied to Azerbaijan. Feedback from the war between the two countries revealed that the Pakistani artillery shells performed very poorly. Moreover, the range claimed by Pakistan for these shells was achieved only at 40-60 per cent of the stated distance on the battlefield.

Pakistan’s dealings with Ukraine and Saudi Arabia

It is worth noting that Azerbaijan is not the only country where the shortcomings of Pakistani weapons have been exposed. Earlier, Ukraine also regretted buying Pakistani weapons. During the initial Russian offensive, the Ukrainian army purchased 155mm shells made in Pakistan for its M777 howitzer cannons. Complaints of premature detonation of these shells surfaced, damaging the cannons. At one time, Saudi Arabia was also heavily dependent on Pakistani ammunition and artillery shells. It is now purchasing ammunition from India and other countries.

