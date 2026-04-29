Home

News

Pakistans big blow to Donald Trump: Builds 6 corridors with Iran, but plan may fail without India – Heres why

Pakistan’s big blow to Donald Trump: Builds 6 corridors with Iran, but plan may fail without India – Here’s why

Islamabad: Pakistan, which has emerged as a mediator between the United States and Iran, is looking for new opportunities. The neighbouring country has announced the opening of not one but six differe

Pakistan’s big blow to Donald Trump: Builds 6 corridors with Iran, but plan may fail without India – Here’s why | Image: AI generated

Islamabad: Pakistan, which has emerged as a mediator between the United States and Iran, is looking for new opportunities. The neighbouring country has announced the opening of not one but six different trade routes with Tehran. Among all the trade routes, there is a very crucial border town, located in the Chagai district of Balochistan province, on the Iran-Pakistan border. It is a crucial land route into Iran from Pakistan and serves as a major trade route between both countries, connecting Quetta by road and rail.

However, Taftan is historically deeply rooted to India. If Pakistan is planning to reap economic benefits by opening Taftan corridor, its ambitions cannot be completed wihtout India’s support. Interestingly, Taftan was a key part of the historic London-Quetta-Delhi Road. The route was very popular as a road linking Europe to India, when Iran and Afghanistan were at peace during 1950s to 1970s, known as the Hippie Trail.

Preparations Underway To Connect Pakistan With Central Asia

The region is becoming increasingly important for energy cooperation due to the potential for cheap energy supplies from the Middle East country. Its significance will increase in future because of the development of gas pipelines and trade corridors. Strategically, Taftan is located in a highly sensitive region.

Historically, Taftan was part of ancient trade routes that connected South Asia with Central Asia and West Asia.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

The Six Designated Routes Include

Gwadar to Gabd: It’s a critical link identified as the primary corridor due to its proximity to the border.

Karachi/Port Qasim to Gabd: Utilising the coastal highway via Lyari, Ormara, and Pasni.

Karachi to Taftan: The traditional inland route through Khuzdar and Dalbandin.

Gwadar to Taftan (Inland): Linking the deep-sea port to the Taftan border via Turbat and Quetta.

Gwadar to Taftan (Coastal-Inland Hybrid): Utilising Lyari and Khuzdar.

Karachi to Gabd (Direct): A streamlined commercial transit route.

Tourism Economy Booms In India

It is to be noted that India is the eighth largest tourism economy in the world. The country earned approx. USD28 billion in foreign exchange from tourism.

India has 42 UNESCO World Heritage Sites and ranks among the top destinations in the world. Cities like Varanasi, Jaipur, Hampi and Khajuraho attract millions of tourists every year.

Not only that, but the country is also emerging as a global hub for affordable medical procedures. In 2022, medical tourism earned USD6 billion with a large number of patients coming from Africa, the Middle East, and South Asia.

If the country becomes part of the BRI, Chinese companies could find major opportunities in investment and trade.

Iran Will Benefit Only By Joining India

If India joins Pakistan’s proposed corridor through Taftan, lakhs of tourists from Europe and pilgrims from the Middle East, will travel to the country by using this route.

This could potentially bring significant economic benefits to Pakistan.

However, without India’s involvement, the plan for spiritual tourism and economic gains through Taftan route is expected to face uncertainty.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.