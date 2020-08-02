New Delhi: In another development, Pakistan’s leading TV news channel Dawn was on Sunday hacked by some unknown hackers. Also Read - China Proposes 4-Point Action Plan to Pakistan, Afghanistan, Nepal; Defends WHO Over COVID-19 Crisis

Soon after it was hacked, an advertisement started running on the screen with the picture of an Indian tricolour. It had a message saying 'Happy Independence Day'. Several photos and video of the channel's screen was shared on social media by Twitter users.

Though the message was showing on the channel’s screen at around 3:30 PM, yet it was not clear for how long the message appeared on it.

https://twitter.com/Dawn_News/status/1289897035743731716

Confirming the incident, Dawn News said in a tweet that it has ordered an immediate investigation into the matter.