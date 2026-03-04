Home

Pakistans Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar claims he de-escalated tensions between Iran and Saudi Arabia

Ishaq Dar stated that Islamabad reminded Iran of its defense pact with Saudi Arabia and established shuttle communication between the two sides.

New Delhi: Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has claimed that he has de-escalated tensions between Iran and Saudi Arabia. Dar stated that Pakistan has a defense pact with Saudi Arabia, under which an attack on one country is considered an attack on both countries. Consequently, when Iran launched attacks on Saudi Arabia in response to Israeli and American attacks, he became active. He contacted leaders on both sides and ensured that Iran’s attacks on Saudi Arabia ceased.

Defense pact with Saudi Arabia

Ishaq Dar stated that Islamabad reminded Iran of its defense pact with Saudi Arabia and established shuttle communication between the two sides. When Iran raised the issue of Saudi soil being used against it, Pakistan allayed their concerns. This significantly reduced Iran’s attacks on Saudi Arabia.

Talks with Iran

Ishaq Dar said in his statement, “We have a defense pact with Saudi Arabia, and the whole world knows about it. We are bound by this agreement. I told the Iranian leadership to take care of our pact with Saudi Arabia. They asked me to tell Saudi Arabia that their territory should not be used against Iran.”

Ishaq Dar further said, “I contacted the Saudi government and conveyed Iran’s concerns. I received assurances from Saudi Arabia that their territory would not be used against Iran. I informed Iran that Saudi Arabia had assured them that its territory would not be used against Iran. As a result, you saw that Iran’s attacks against Saudi Arabia and Oman have significantly reduced.”

Meeting of OIC

Ishaq Dar said that he was in Saudi Arabia attending a meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) when the fighting broke out on Saturday following the attack on Iran. He immediately spoke with the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia and Iran. Due to their efforts, the fighting has had minimal impact on Saudi Arabia.

Ishaq Dar stated that Iran continues to attack countries like Qatar, Bahrain, and the UAE, but their efforts have had little impact on the fighting in Saudi Arabia and Oman. He also stated that Pakistan is actively playing a role in ending the fighting. To this end, he has spoken with the foreign ministers of several countries, including Turkey, Bangladesh, Qatar, Oman, Iraq, Bahrain, and Azerbaijan.

