Pakistan’s Former Jailed PM Imran Khan Challenges His ‘Jail Trial’ In ECP Contempt Case

Former jailed Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan has challenged his 'jail trial' in a higher court with respect to the contempt case filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Lahore: Pakistan’s former jailed prime minister Imran Khan on December 9 challenged his ‘jail trial’ in a higher court in a contempt case filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). Khan, the 71-year-old founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf party, who has been languishing at the Adiala Jail Rawalpindi, moved the Lahore High Court challenging the ECP’s November’s decision to hold the contempt of ECP trial proceedings against him at jail, in which the election body cited “so-called security concerns.” The ECP has fixed indictment of Khan on December 13 at the Adiala jail.

Here’s What Imran Khan’s Petition Says

Khan in his petition said that a jail trial violates his ‘fundamental rights’. The ECP cannot order a trial in secret and in jail, he said. “An open trial is an essential component of a fair trial and due process is an integral part of the legal jurisprudence,” Khan said and prayed the court to set aside the ECP decision to hold his trial in jail for being unconstitutional and direct the respondent to hold an open and public trial with full access to his legal team, media and public. Khan has been in jail since August 5 when he was arrested after a conviction in the Toshakhana corruption case.

