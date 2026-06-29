Pakistan’s Geo News suspended for 15 days over Muharram programme; details inside

The regulator has ordered Geo News to conduct an internal inquiry and has referred the matter to the Council of Complaints.

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(Image: REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro)

New Delhi: The broadcasting license of Geo News, a leading Urdu news channel in Pakistan, has been suspended for 15 days. The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) alleged that a programme aired during Muharram featured religious visuals that could hurt religious sentiments and pose a threat to communal harmony.

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According to PEMRA, the programme ‘Safar-e-Ishq’, aired on June 26, contained visuals that were not in line with Pakistan’s religious, cultural, and social sensitivities. The regulator has ordered Geo News to conduct an internal inquiry and has referred the matter to the Council of Complaints.

Following the action, Geo News removed the controversial programme from all its digital platforms and issued a public apology. Describing it as an editorial lapse, the channel stated that the programme showcased local religious traditions observed by the Shia community in Iraq and other Middle Eastern countries solely for informational purposes, rather than to endorse any specific religious ideology.

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This move has reignited the debate in Pakistan regarding press freedom and the increasing regulatory control over the media.