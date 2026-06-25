Pakistan’s Internal Crisis: Blockade imposed in occupied Kashmir, cutting off food, medicine supplies amid protests

Pakistan is facing growing anti-government protests in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POK), with Islamabad allegedly restricting access to food, fuel and medicines to put pressure on protesters.

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Pakistan’s Internal Crisis: Blockade imposed in occupied Kashmir, cutting off food, medicine supplies amid protests | Image: AI

Pakistan’s Internal Crisis: Pakistan is currently dealing with an anti-government uprising in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POK). To deal with the situation, Islamabad has started choking off the region’s access to food, petrol, diesel and even medicine in order to pressure protesters into submission. Locals and opposition leaders told local media that vehicles carrying essential commodities are being restricted from entering the region, further worsening the shortages caused by a shutdown, which is led by the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC). However, Pakistani authorities have denied imposing any restriction or blockade, but reports from BBC Urdu, Dawn and AFP paint an entirely new picture across the territory.

Election Row Triggers Protests And Deadly Crackdown

The unrest started from a dispute over 12 seats in PoK’s legislative assembly which are reserved for Indian-administered Kashmir refugees. According to local groups, the Pak government misuse these seats to influence and control elections to establish compliant governments. In response to the protests, Islamabad declared JAAC a terrorist organisation and started a crackdown on its members and supporters. As per several reports, as many as 58 people lost their lives in the clashes.

The JAAC-led shutdown has disrupted transport, halted the movement of essential services. The shutdown also forced markets to shut down, further creating problems for the residents. Locals and opposition parties are alleging that the Pak government, rather than controlling the situation, has made it worse by restricting the food, fuel and medicine supply.

Essential Supplies Running Low Across POK

As per a report by AFP, the ongoing protests and business strikes have paralysed daily life across the region. Residents have also reported major mobile internet disruptions.

“I have been searching for medicine everywhere, but I cannot find it. Even big stores are closed,” resident, 64-year-old Muhammad Masqeen told the news agency.

Another report from BBC Urdu stated that the region, particularly in the Poonch sector (Rawalakot), is dealing with acute food, fuel and medicine shortages.

Pakistan Disrupting Food Supply To Quell Protests?

A report published by Dawn, citing an anonymous official, suggested that the Pak government had taken several measures to curb the JAAC-led protest. One of the measures was to end the protest by disrupting the flow of food and other supplies, without using force.

Protesters Plan 100,000-Strong March Amid Blockade

JAAC leaders have warned Pak government to escalate the protest by launching a march of over 100,000 people from Rawalakot to Muzaffarabad.

It remains unclear whether Islamabad’s restrictions on essential supplies will curb the growing protests or further increase public anger against the Shehbaz Sharif government.