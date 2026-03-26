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Pakistans Iran-US mediation a desperate diplomatic act, not regional edge over India: Expert on Shehbaz Sharifs role

‘Pakistan’s Iran-US mediation a desperate diplomatic act, not regional edge over India’: Expert on Shehbaz Sharif’s role

Has Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif gained advantage as being a mediator between the US and Iran? Read here.

‘Pakistan’s Iran-US mediation a desperate diplomatic act, not regional edge over India’: Expert on Shehbaz Sharif’s role

To end the war in the Middle East, the US has sent Iran a 15-point plan and a ceasefire proposal. According to the New York Times, the peace plan was shared with Iranian officials on Tuesday via Pakistan. Confirming its mediating role, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stated that Islamabad was “ready and honoured” to facilitate “meaningful and conclusive talks” between the US and Iran to end the ongoing conflict.

The announcement came following media reports about backdoor efforts by Pakistan, along with Egypt and Turkiye, to broker peace in West Asia. Taking to platform X, Pakistan PM added,” Pakistan welcomes and fully supports ongoing efforts to pursue dialogue to end the war in the Middle East, in the interest of peace and stability in the region and beyond.”

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Why is Pakistan’s mediation in the Iran-US conflict being called a ‘desperate diplomatic act’?

Pakistan welcomes and fully supports ongoing efforts to pursue dialogue to end the WAR in Middle East, in the interest of peace and stability in region and beyond. Subject to concurrence by the US and Iran, Pakistan stands ready and honoured to be the host to facilitate… — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) March 24, 2026

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Does Pakistan really gain any regional advantage over India by mediating in the Iran-US conflict?

Foreign policy analysts have characterised Pakistan’s recent development as an act of necessity as opposed to a strategic gain. The analysts stated that Pakistan’s facilitation of mediation between Iran and the USA provides them with no undue advantage over India; however, it highlights the geopolitical constraints that exist for Islamabad.

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Taking to X, Former Indian Foreign Secretary Kanwal Sibal wrote, “That Pakistan has got a regional edge over India as a mediator in the US – Iran war is misreading the situation. Pakistan has a defence agreement with Saudi Arabia. The Saudi Crown Prince has hardened his position on Iran and wants the US to continue its military operations in order to remove Iran as a future threat to the region. He foresees Iran’s regional hegemony if Iran’s power is not decimated. ”

That Pakistan has got a regional edge over India as a mediator in the US – Iran war is misreading the situation. Pakistan has a defence agreement with Saudi Arabia. The Saudi Crown Prince has hardened his position on Iran and wants the US to continue its military operations in… — Kanwal Sibal (@KanwalSibal) March 25, 2026

“Pakistan is fearful that the Saudi Crown Prince may invoke the defence agreement and embroil Pakistan in the conflict with Iran. Saudi experts have begun invoking this agreement and even Pakistan’s nuclear umbrella. Pakistan therefore has a powerful incentive to avoid the worst and propose mediation to appear as a honest broker and claim that it is not taking sides. Pakistan’s mediation offer is in some ways a diplomat act of desperation,” the post further read.

What influence does Saudi Arabia have on Pakistan’s position in the conflict?

The post further reads, “Siding with Saudi Arabia would mean siding with the US and Israel against Iran which would have major domestic consequences too. Let us therefore not lower our own dignity by arguing we have lost regional standing by the US countenancing Pakistani mediation over India’s. Other than this, Trump will not give any credit to a mediator as this would imply he could not handle the situation on his own and on his terms. His ego is unmanageable. Moreover, if we offered mediation with Iran we risk opening the door for him to offer to mediate between India and Pakistan. Let sleeping dogs lie.”

Where does Pakistan lie?

Pakistan maintains close ties with both Iran and the Trump administration. Munir met Trump in June and September last year. During the September visit, Sharif was also present alongside him. Meanwhile, Sharif on Monday in a telephonic conversation with Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian stressed the urgent need for collective efforts for de-escalation in West Asia. The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement that Sharif conveyed his “serious concern” to Pezeshkian over the “dangerous ongoing hostilities in the Gulf region”.

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