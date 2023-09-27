Pakistan’s ISI Plotted Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s Killing To Disturb India-Canada Ties: Report

Toronto: Pakistan’s spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) plotted to kill terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada to strain the ties between India and Canada, sources told Inda Today on Wednesday. They also revealed that the ISI had hired criminals to kill Nijjar and had been pressurising him to fully support gangsters who arrived in Canada in the past two years.

Sources also claimed that after Nijjar’s killing, the ISI is now looking out for his replacement and is preparing to gather pro-Khalistan terrorists in Canada.

It should be noted that a diplomatic row erupted after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged “potential” involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar on his country’s soil on June 18 in British Columbia. However, New Delhi rejected such claim as “absurd” and “motivated”.

