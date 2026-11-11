Pakistan’s new rant on Lahore pollution, records 37.2 times higher than the WHO annual guideline; blames India’s Diwali firecrackers

Pakistan has blamed India for the rising pollution in Lahore, particularly Diwali firecrackers.

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Debris of burst firecrackers litters a street following Diwali celebrations, in Gurugram (PTI)

Pollution levels have risen in India, especially in the northern states, since Diwali. Neighboring Pakistan has claimed that pollution from India is responsible for the poor air quality there.

A thin blanket of smog has been visible in India since Diwali, particularly in Delhi-NCR and other areas. This has increased significantly since the fireworks burst on Diwali.

Lahore, the most polluted city in the world

Lahore, a prominent Pakistani city, topped the Swiss group IQAir’s list of the world’s most polluted cities for the second consecutive day on Tuesday. Its AQI read 263, a level considered extremely poor and unhealthy.

Lahore routinely suffers from severe seasonal air pollution, regularly ranking among the world’s worst cities for air quality. During winter, high concentrations of PM 2.5 frequently push the Air Quality Index (AQI) into the hazardous range (300–500+).

Key Drivers

Thermal Inversion: Stagnant, cold air locks toxic pollutants near the surface, forming thick smog.

Crop Residue Burning: Seasonal agricultural fires sharply increase airborne particulate levels.

Urban & Industrial Exhaust: Unregulated vehicle emissions, brick kilns, and factory fumes release high levels of PM 2.5, PM 10.

Pollution reaches dangerous levels

According to IQAir, the city’s PM2.5 concentration was 37.2 times higher than the WHO (World Health Organization) annual guideline. PM2.5 are harmful airborne particles small enough to penetrate deep into the lungs. Maryam Aurangzeb, Minister of Environmental Protection for Pakistan’s Punjab province, stated that after Diwali, winds from India had carried pollutants into the region. However, she added that air pollution is expected to gradually decrease from this afternoon. She expressed hope that the weather will improve and the wind direction may change. India’s Ministry of External Affairs has not yet responded to this.

Delhi is the second most polluted city

Meanwhile, Delhi remained the world’s second most polluted city with an AQI of 188. Data from IQAir on Tuesday showed that firecrackers contributed about 55 percent of PM 2.5 levels in the Indian capital a day earlier.