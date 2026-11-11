Pollution levels have risen in India, especially in the northern states, since Diwali. Neighboring Pakistan has claimed that pollution from India is responsible for the poor air quality there.
A thin blanket of smog has been visible in India since Diwali, particularly in Delhi-NCR and other areas. This has increased significantly since the fireworks burst on Diwali.
Lahore, a prominent Pakistani city, topped the Swiss group IQAir’s list of the world’s most polluted cities for the second consecutive day on Tuesday. Its AQI read 263, a level considered extremely poor and unhealthy.
Lahore routinely suffers from severe seasonal air pollution, regularly ranking among the world’s worst cities for air quality. During winter, high concentrations of PM 2.5 frequently push the Air Quality Index (AQI) into the hazardous range (300–500+).
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According to IQAir, the city’s PM2.5 concentration was 37.2 times higher than the WHO (World Health Organization) annual guideline. PM2.5 are harmful airborne particles small enough to penetrate deep into the lungs. Maryam Aurangzeb, Minister of Environmental Protection for Pakistan’s Punjab province, stated that after Diwali, winds from India had carried pollutants into the region. However, she added that air pollution is expected to gradually decrease from this afternoon. She expressed hope that the weather will improve and the wind direction may change. India’s Ministry of External Affairs has not yet responded to this.
Meanwhile, Delhi remained the world’s second most polluted city with an AQI of 188. Data from IQAir on Tuesday showed that firecrackers contributed about 55 percent of PM 2.5 levels in the Indian capital a day earlier.
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