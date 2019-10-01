New Delhi: The Imran Khan-led government has removed Pakistan’s permanent representative in the United Nations, Maleeha Lodhi, soon after the conclusion of the UNGA where Pakistan reportedly failed to make headway in Imran Khan’s Kashmir campaign.

Munir Akram has become the new permanent representative. But, he has a chequered history as he was accused of domestic violence in 2002-03 by his then-girlfriend in the US. According to a New York Times report, Marijana Mihic, the girlfriend, called 911 complaining that her husband, who has diplomatic immunity, had smashed her head. Later, it was found that it was her boyfriend, Munir Akram, Pakistan’s ambassador to the United States at that time.

The probe into the domestic violence case was withdrawn as it was reported that the couple reconciled.

In 2003, Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf appointed Munir Akram as a permanent representative at the UN office in New York. At a time when he was supposed to take up crucial issues, he got embroiled in a case of domestic violence. When Asif Ali Zardari became the President of Pakistan, he removed Munir from the UN as Zardari wanted Munir to take up the case of the assassination of Benazir Bhutto with the United Nations.

According to an ANI report, Munir Akram is a known hawk on India and is known for her anti-India rhetoric.

Akram specialises in multilateral diplomacy with considerable experience over the years at the UN’s New York and Geneva chapters. He studied at the Karachi University and graduated with a Masters degree in Political Science and a Bachelors in Law.

Though no reason has been given for this sudden diplomatic reshuffle, it is believed that the failure of Pakistan on the international platform of UNGA quickened Maleeha’s exit.