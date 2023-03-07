Home

News

World

Pakistan’s Nuclear Assets Are Under Pressure, Says Former Pakistan Senate Chairman

Pakistan’s Nuclear Assets Are Under Pressure, Says Former Pakistan Senate Chairman

The senator further pointed out that the government has failed to discuss the issues pertaining to Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the increase in terrorism.

Pakistan's Nuclear Assets Are Under Pressure, Says Former Pakistan Senate Chairman

Pakistan’s Nuclear Assets: Senator Raza Rabbani, former Pakistan Senate chairman and senior PPP leader said on Monday that the people of Pakistan have a right to know if the country’s nuclear assets are under pressure, said media reports. Adding further, Senator Rabbani said that the country also needs to know “if our strategic relationship with China is under threat or we are being called up to play role in the region which will facilitate the military presence of an imperialist power,” reported The Express Tribune.

“These and other questions require a policy statement by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the floor of a joint sitting in the parliament,” added the Senator.

You may like to read

Talking about the deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the senator furthered that the parliament needs to be taken into confidence on the issue as well as the matter of reluctance of friendly countries, except China, to help Pakistan sans the global lender.

“The dragging of the feet by the IMF on signing the agreement and reluctance of friendly countries, except China, to help sans the IMF, Parliament needs to be taken into confidence. It appears Pakistan is being softened up to play a role which is against its national and strategic interests,” he added, reported Express Tribune.

The senator further pointed out that the government has failed to discuss the issues pertaining to Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the increase in terrorism.

“It seems be it the PTI or present governments want azadi [freedom] from Parliament and the Constitution, 1973, the senator added.

(With IANS inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.