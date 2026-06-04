Pakistan’s petrol crisis deepens, exposes administrative failures

Residents of Quetta are facing major difficulties as a worsening petrol shortage has disrupted daily life and exposed failures in the provincial administration's handling of essential supplies.

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Pakistan’s petrol crisis deepens, exposes administrative failures | Image: ANI

Balochistan: Quetta city in Pakistan’s Balochistan is facing severe hardships as the petrol crisis there has intensified, bringing daily life to a standstill. This critical situation has also exposed serious shortcomings in the provincial administration’s ability to manage essential supplies. Hundreds of vehicles were queued up outside fuel stations across the city, while several stations suspended sales due to a lack of stock, as reported by ARY News.

According to ARY News, the worsening crisis has left motorists stranded and commuters frustrated. Lines of cars, motorcycles, and heavy transport vehicles stretch for considerable distances at the limited number of stations still dispensing fuel.

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Residents Face Long Queues as Authorities Scramble to Address Fuel Shortage

Many residents complained that despite being willing to pay the official price, they are unable to obtain petrol and are forced to spend hours waiting in queues. Public anger has continued to mount as citizens question why authorities failed to anticipate and prevent the shortage. Speaking on the issue, Quetta Deputy Commissioner Mehar Ullah Badini acknowledged the situation and said that the widespread availability of illegally imported Iranian petrol in different parts of the city had disrupted the normal fuel supply chain. The administration has contacted petrol pump owners and taken immediate notice of the crisis.

Officials Promise Improved Fuel Supply, but Public Remains Sceptical

Badini further claimed that fuel deliveries to Quetta have been increased and expressed confidence that normal supplies would be restored soon. However, residents remain sceptical, arguing that repeated assurances have done little to ease the difficulties faced by the public, as highlighted by ARY News.

Rising Iranian Fuel Prices Add to Pakistan’s Petrol Supply Woes

The current fuel crisis is due to rising prices for Iranian fuel in Balochistan. According to traders, petrol, which is mostly smuggled from Iran, has witnessed a major price surge. The cost has increased by Rs170-180 per litre to around Rs200-210 per litre in border and coastal areas, specifically in Gwadar district.

Local fuel dealers liked the fuel price hike to curb commercial activity in the Kuntani Hor border region – a major route which is known for the movement of smuggled goods.

(with ANI inputs)