Good news for the Sikh community in Pakistan as the provincial government has announced the establishment of the first Sikh-only school in Peshawar in the country’s northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The approval for the building of the school was given by the provincial Auqaf Department of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government which has also allocated Rs 22 lakhs for its construction in the Peshawar city.

“The elected representatives of the Sikh community had requested the establishment of a separate school for their community,” the department said.

As part of the annual budget 2019-20, the provincial government has allocated a total of Rs 5.5 crores for minority affairs, the Express Tribune reported.

The Provincial Government has allocated Rs 86 lakhs for holding festivals of the minority communities.

With Inputs From PTI