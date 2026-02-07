Home

News

Pakistans Punjab province facing theft of manhole covers, CM Maryam Nawaz announces 10-year jail sentence and hefty fine

Pakistan’s Punjab province facing theft of manhole covers, CM Maryam Nawaz announces 10-year jail sentence and hefty fine

If someone dies after falling into an open manhole, the punishment will be 10 years in jail and a fine of 3 to 5 million Pakistani rupees.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has announced the enactment of a new law in a video released on social media. (File)

New Delhi: The theft of manhole covers is on the rise in Pakistan’s Punjab province. To curb this, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has announced the enactment of a new law in a video released on social media.

In the video, Maryam explained that under this law, those who steal, sell, or buy manhole covers could face imprisonment ranging from one to 10 years.

If someone dies after falling into an open manhole, the punishment will be 10 years in jail and a fine of 3 to 5 million Pakistani rupees. This law will apply to thieves, scrap dealers, and buyers alike.

Maryam said that manhole covers installed in the morning disappear by nightfall. She mentioned that thieves arrive on donkey carts and steal the covers. This is leading to loss of life.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

She cited an incident near Bhatti Gate in Lahore where a woman and her 10-month-old child died after falling into an open manhole. Maryam appealed to the public to refrain from stealing the covers.

The main reason for the theft of manhole covers is the country’s severe economic crisis. These covers are typically made of iron or steel. People are stealing them and selling them as scrap metal to earn money.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.