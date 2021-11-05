Karachi: More than 7.6 lakh doses of various COVID-19 vaccines went to waste in Pakistan’s Sindh due to “incompetent handling” and non-maintenance of vaccine temperature and cold chain issues, local media reported. A total of 760,935 COVID vaccine doses – 220,675 doses of SinoVac, 170,675 doses of Sinopharm, 70,876 doses of single-dose Pakvac, 23,096 doses of Astrazeneca, 10,675 doses of Moderna, 10,178 doses of Pfizer and 85 doses of Sputnik were wasted, reported a local newspaper citing officials of Sindh’s Health Department.Also Read - Petrol, Diesel Prices in Pakistan Hiked to Historic High. Check Fuel Rates

According to the standards set by the World Health Organisation (WHO), the wastage of only two per cent vaccines is acceptable. The amount of vaccines lost due to the “incompetent handling” falls way beyond the WHO accepted two per cent vaccine wastage, reported The News. Also Read - Punjab Cops Recover 'Tiffin Box Bomb' Hidden Near India-Pakistan Border

According to the health department officials, primarily the vaccine temperature, cold chain issues along with vaccine administration due to the unprofessional attitude of the vaccinators towards the vaccines and the people and general mishandling caused the loss of vaccines, as per the newspaper. Also Read - Over 22 Killed, Several Injured As Passenger Bus Falls Into Ravine In Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir

Senior officials have informed that Pakistan could be facing the fifth wave of coronavirus in winter due to the slow pace of vaccination in the country.

“The government has achieved vaccination targets to some extent, millions in the country still need to be vaccinated against coronavirus,” said Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan, Samaa TV reported.

Sultan warned that the fifth wave of COVID-19 could hit Pakistan if the pace of vaccinations is not increased.

In total, more than 150 million people in the country need to be vaccinated. So far 26 per cent have been fully vaccinated and 20 per cent more have received a single dose.

“The second dose is vital for protection against Covid,” Sultan was quoted as saying by Samaa TV.

(With inputs from ANI)