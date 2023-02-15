Home

News

World

Panama Bus Accident Death Toll Rises To 33

Panama Bus Accident Death Toll Rises To 33

Authorities are working to transfer the injured to medical centers in the western province of Chiriqui.

Panama Bus Accident Death Toll Rises To 33 (Image: Twitter/@eldiario)

Panama City: At least 33 people died in a bus accident in Panama on Wednesday, official sources said.

The accident occurred around 4:00 a.m. local time when the bus carrying 66 passengers on board and bound for North America collided with a minibus and fell off a cliff, local media reported.

You may like to read

Authorities are working to transfer the injured to medical centers in the western province of Chiriqui, Xinhua news agency reported.

Panama’s President Laurentino Cortizo lamented the accident on Twitter, saying that the national government is providing all medical attention to the survivors.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.