Washington: The Pandora Papers show that the United States remains the largest tax haven in the world despite its vows to fight corruption and money laundering, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday. "Probably, the only thing that really catches the eye is the revelation of which country is the world's largest offshore and tax haven. This is certainly the US," ANI reported Peskov as saying while quoting Sputnik.

Pandora Papers, one of the biggest ever leaks of financial documents, exposed the offshore secrets of wealthy elites from more than 200 countries and territories. The data was secured by about 600 International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) which has been working with nearly 150 media outlets including the BBC, The Guardian' newspaper in the UK and The Indian Express in India.

This does not quite match the claims about the intention to fight corruption, tax evasion and money laundering. But this is the reality. We see that the US is the main tax haven for the whole world," Peskov informed.

The Pandora Papers earlier revealed that some American states, namely South Dakota and Nevada, have become perfect places to hide billions of dollars in wealth linked to people previously accused of financial crimes.

Meanwhile, Russia dismissed revelations leaked in the Pandora Papers as “unsubstantiated claims” after an investigation by a media consortium shone a light on wealth amassed by Kremlin-linked individuals, AFP reported.

“This is just a set of largely unsubstantiated claims,” Kremlin said in response to the allegations, including that a $4 million Monaco property had been purchased for a woman previously reported to have been in a relationship with President Vladimir Putin.

“We didn’t see anything on hidden wealth within Putin’s inner circle,” Peskov said, adding it was not clear “how this information can be trusted”.

Why is it Called Pandora Papers?

It is being dubbed the “Pandora Papers” because the findings shed light on the previously hidden dealings of the elite and the corrupt, and how they have used offshore accounts to shield assets collectively worth trillions of dollars. According to the report, many of the accounts were designed to evade taxes and conceal assets for other shady reasons,

More than 330 current and former politicians identified as beneficiaries of the secret accounts include Jordan’s King Abdullah II, former U.K. Prime Minister Tony Blair, Czech Republic Prime Minister Andrej Babis, Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, Ecuador’s President Guillermo Lasso, and associates of both Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and Russian President Vladimir Putin.