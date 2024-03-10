Panic At Buckingham Palace As Speeding Car Rams Main Gates; Driver Arrested

London News: A speeding car crashed into the main gates of the Buckingham Palace in London, triggering panic at the Royal residence on early Saturday morning. The erring driver was arrested by armed Scotland Yard officers who quickly swooped in and secured the area following the incident.

According to the Metropolitan Police, the incident took place at around 2:30 AM on Saturday morning and the suspect was taken to hospital following his arrest.

“At approximately 2.33 am on Saturday, a car collided with the gates of Buckingham Palace,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said.

“Armed officers arrested a man at the scene on suspicion of criminal damage. He was taken to hospital. There were no reports of any injuries. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances,” the spokesperson said.

The main gates of the Buckingham Palace remained shuttered on Sunday in wake of the incident as authorities launched an investigation to determine if this was a deliberate security breach or merely an accident caused by an erring driver.

King Charles III, who had been at Windsor Castle in Berkshire, is not thought to have been in residence at his London palace at the time of the incident. The 75-year-old monarch has cut down on his public-facing duties while he undergoes treatment for an unspecified form of cancer.

Security at Buckingham Palace has been tightened over the years following incidents of intrusion. Last September, a 25-year-old man was arrested near the stables of the London palace after he climbed the wall to enter the Royal Mews.

The Metropolitan Police said at the time that the man did not gain access to the palace grounds at any point.

(With inputs from agencies)

