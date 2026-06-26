Panic in Chinese capital Beijing as plane crashes into city’s tallest building; 9/11…

The impact was reportedly powerful enough to shatter two windows of the building, while several pieces of the aircraft fell onto the street below.

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New Delhi: A small aircraft crashed into Beijing’s tallest skyscraper on Friday evening, triggering panic in the Chinese capital. According to reports, the plane struck the 109-story China Zun Tower, located in Beijing’s Central Business District (CBD), at around 6:00 PM local time.

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Windows Shatter

The impact was reportedly powerful enough to shatter two windows of the building, while several pieces of the aircraft fell onto the street below. Authorities evacuated the tower as a precaution and deployed emergency services throughout the surrounding area.

Videos shared by eyewitnesses on social media appear to show debris falling to the ground after the collision, along with smoke rising from the lower section of the building. Preliminary reports indicate that the aircraft was completely destroyed.

The aircraft was identified as a B-12PP model. It had taken off from Shifosi Airport, and approximately 30 minutes into the flight, radar contact was reportedly lost near Beijing’s East Fifth Ring Road. Shortly afterward, reports emerged that it had collided with the tower.

Collision with a 1,700-Foot Skyscraper

The CITIC Tower, commonly known as China Zun, stands about 1,700 feet tall and is considered the tallest building in Beijing. Firefighters and rescue teams arrived at the scene shortly after the crash, and the entire area was cordoned off for safety.

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Chinese authorities have not yet officially confirmed the number of casualties or injuries. Investigators are working to determine the cause of the accident, including whether technical issues or other factors played a role.

Officials are expected to release a more detailed statement as the investigation continues. Numerous videos of the incident are circulating online, showing debris falling and scenes of confusion around the building. Experts note that an aircraft colliding with a skyscraper of this height is an extremely rare occurrence, and the investigation is expected to clarify the circumstances surrounding the crash.