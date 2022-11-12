Panic In Sydney After 800 Passengers Test Covid Positive On Board Australian Cruise Ship

The incident to the 2020 outbreak onboard the Ruby Princess cruise ship. That outbreak, also in New South Wales, led to 914 infections and 28 deaths, an inquiry found.

Sydney: Carnival Australia’s Majestic Princess cruise ship was docked in Sydney, the capital of the most populous state, New South Wales, with “in the vicinity” of 800 passengers on board testing Covid positive. According to a report in Reuters, State health authorities rated the outbreak’s risk level at “Tier 3”, indicating a high level of transmission.

Carnival Australia, part of global leisure company Carnival Corporation & plc, said COVID-positive passengers were isolating onboard and being cared for by medical staff, according to New South Wales Health. The agency said it was working with cruise ship staff to monitor the health of passengers and crew members.