Pannun assassination plot: Indian national Nikhil Gupta sentenced to over 19 years in US jail; here’s what happened in 2023

Nikhil Gupta has been sentenced to 19 years and seven months in a US prison for his role in a failed plot to assassinate Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in New York in 2023. Here's how the conspiracy was planned, Gupta's arrest and what he told the court before sentencing.

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Pannun assassination plot: Indian national Nikhil Gupta sentenced to over 19 years in US jail; here's what happened in 2023 (File photo, enhanced with AI)

Indian national Nikhil Gupta has been sentenced to 19 years and seven months in prison by a US federal court for his role in a failed plot to assassinate Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in New York in 2023. US District Judge Victor Marrero of the Southern District of New York announced the 235-month sentence on Friday, November 20, after a hearing that lasted around 80 minutes.

Gupta, 55, had pleaded guilty in February 2026 to three charges: murder-for-hire, conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire and conspiracy to commit money laundering. The charges were linked to his efforts to arrange Pannun’s killing in the United States. Pannun is a designated terrorist under Indian law and his organisation, Sikhs for Justice, is banned.

The case attracted international attention because US prosecutors alleged that Gupta was acting on the instructions of an Indian government employee, Vikash Yadav. The allegations also raised concerns about the targeting of individuals critical of the Indian government outside India.

During the hearing, Gupta expressed regret over his actions and apologised to Pannun, the affected communities and his family. Pannun also addressed the court, saying the threat to his life had affected his ability to continue his regular legal practice for more than 1,200 days.

How was the assassination plot planned?

According to US court documents, the alleged conspiracy began in May 2023, when Yadav recruited Gupta to arrange Pannun’s killing. Yadav was identified by US prosecutors as an employee of the Indian government’s Cabinet Secretariat, which houses the country’s foreign intelligence agency, the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).

At Yadav’s direction, Gupta contacted a person he believed was a criminal associate who could help him find a contract killer. However, the individual was actually a confidential source working with the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

The source introduced Gupta to another person who claimed to be a hitman but was, in reality, an undercover DEA officer.

Prosecutors said Yadav agreed to pay USD 100,000 for Pannun’s assassination through arrangements made by Gupta. On June 9, 2023, Gupta and Yadav allegedly arranged for an associate to deliver USD 15,000 in cash as an advance payment.

According to investigators, Yadav also shared Pannun’s personal details, including his home address, phone numbers and daily movements. Gupta allegedly passed this information to the undercover officer and provided updates about the planned attack.

The undercover operation allowed American investigators to monitor the communications and collect evidence before the proposed killing could take place.

What was the connection to Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s killing?

The case also drew attention because of its reported connection to the killing of Khalistani separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada.

Nijjar was shot dead outside a Sikh temple in British Columbia on June 18, 2023. He was an associate of Pannun and had also been an outspoken critic of the Indian government.

According to US prosecutors, Gupta told the undercover officer on June 19, a day after Nijjar’s killing, that Nijjar had also been a target. He reportedly added that there was no longer any need to delay the planned attack on Pannun.

However, the two cases are separate criminal investigations, and Gupta’s guilty plea in the US relates to the conspiracy targeting Pannun.

Nikhil Gupta’s arrest and extradition to the US

Gupta was arrested in the Czech Republic on June 30, 2023, following a request from American authorities. The US government subsequently sought his extradition to face charges in New York. He was extradited to the United States in June 2024 and remained in American custody during the legal proceedings.

In February 2026, Gupta pleaded guilty to all three charges against him, admitting his role in the murder-for-hire conspiracy and the related money-laundering arrangement.

What did Nikhil Gupta say before sentencing?

Before the court announced the sentence, Gupta submitted a personal letter expressing regret over his involvement in the conspiracy.

In the letter, he said he wished he could return to 2023 and undo his decisions. He also described how his personal life had deteriorated during that period, claiming that he had become distant from his family and started drinking heavily.

Gupta expressed regret over the suffering his actions had caused his family and other people. He also pointed out that the proposed assassination did not result in anyone being killed or injured.

During the hearing, Gupta apologised to Pannun and the communities affected by his actions. He also referred to the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi, Mother Teresa, Nelson Mandela and Martin Luther King Jr., saying he regretted moving away from the principles of non-violence.

What punishment did US prosecutors seek?

According to reports, prosecutors had requested 293 months, or more than 24 years, in prison. Gupta’s defence team had sought a substantially shorter sentence of 144 months, or 12 years.

Judge Marrero ultimately handed down 235 months, which was at the lower end of the applicable sentencing guidelines. The court also indicated that Gupta could face deportation or removal proceedings after completing his prison term.

Who is Gurpatwant Singh Pannun?

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun is a US-based lawyer and leader of the separatist organisation Sikhs for Justice (SFJ). He advocates for the creation of an independent Sikh state called Khalistan by separating Punjab from India.

The Indian government has designated Pannun as an individual terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). His organisation, SFJ, has also been banned in India.

Pannun holds US and Canadian citizenship and has frequently criticised the Indian government over its policies towards Punjab and the Sikh community.

The alleged assassination plot became a major diplomatic issue between India and the United States after American prosecutors claimed that an Indian government employee had directed the operation.

(With inputsfrom agencies)