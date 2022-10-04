California Kidnapping: Four Indian-origin people, including an 8-month-old girl and her parents, were abducted from Merced County in California on Monday.

Merced County Sheriff’s Office in a statement on Monday said that 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, and their eight-month-old child Aroohi Dheri along with 39-year-old Amandeep Singh were taken, reported ABC 10.

Police have described the suspect as being armed and dangerous. Not much detail about the incident has been released as the investigation is still in its early stages but authorities have said that the four were taken against their will from a business in the 800 Block of South Highway 59, reported ABC 30.

(With inputs from ANI)