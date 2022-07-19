Paris: One person was killed while four others were injured in a shooting that occurred at a bar in Paris, media reports stated adding that one of the two attackers has been arrested by the police. However, the second suspect was on the run, police added.Also Read - Woman charged over failed Paris attack: Prosecutors

The incident took place on Monday night (local time) in the 11th arrondissement of the French capital, Sputnik News Agency reported quoting district mayor, Francois Vauglin.

The Mayor of the arrondissement confirmed the shooting and that one of the attackers had been arrested. He said that there was "no element" at this stage to "know the motivations of this barbaric act".

“A shootout this evening has left one dead and 4 injured in a Chicha bar on rue Popincourt #Paris11. No element at this stage makes it possible to know the motivations behind this barbaric act,” Vauglin said.

He added that the National Police was “very actively searching for the second” shooter, and that “a medico-psychological cell will be opened as soon as possible for residents or witnesses”.