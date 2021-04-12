One person has died and another has been injured after a gunman opened fire outside a hospital in Paris on Monday, said a report. According to a police source the injured is being treated at the hospital in the 16th arrondissement in front of which he had been shot. Meanwhile, the shooter is on the run after he fled on a motorcycle. The motive of the attack is not known yet. Also Read - One Dead, 5 Others Injured in Texas Shooting; Gunman Arrested, Says Bryan Police

As per a report by The Daily Express, the shooter had a weapon hidden behind his back and fled on a motorcycle. One of the victims is a security guard and "the shooter is on the run". Meanwhile, French news service Le Globe tweeted, "A large police force has been deployed around the Henri Dunant hospital, in the XVIth arrondissement from the capital."

