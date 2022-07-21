While the world is going through the ill effects of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the recent visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin along with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the Iranian capital Tehran is on the cross hairs of the world powers. This has not only irked Uncle Sam but also created anticipations that laying of the first foundation of a new Anti-US world order has started. Soon after the cold war & dissolution of Warsaw Pact, US had absolute freedom to play around & the world was watching it however the current meeting of three world leaders reminds us of 1943 Tehran conference where President Franklin Roosevelt of US, Winston Churchill of UK & Joseph Stalin of Russia met with a common goal to counter Germany. Now after nearly 80 years, goalposts have changed. Russia & Turkey which used to be an ally of US are now turning its ante against the American hegemony.RussianAlso Read - Microsoft, Apple, Google And Many More: List of Companies That Are Planning to Freeze Hiring, Lay Off Employees

Russia & Iran, although were the top two producers of petroleum but were isolated from the rest of the world by sanctions put by US-led coalition while Turkey despite of being a NATO ally did not only had strains in its relations with the US but also severe economic crisis too and these three powers came together after all the doors were closed to them. They are calling it as "Axis of Good" against the American term used by then President George W Bush for trio of Iran, Iraq & North Korea as "Axis of Evil". This is going to be detrimental to the US because more pro-Moscow countries and Anti-US powers may join hands with this trio in the coming future. It is not only Russia, Iran & Turkey but several other countries of the world looking for a new world order against United State. Let's understand as how they can make it possible.

Weakening US backed oil producers- As Russia & Iran are the two biggest oil & gas producing nations yet were facing issues because of US backed sanctions. While Iran faced lack of critical infrastructure & technology for exploration & transportation of oil & gas due to US sanctions, Russia faced supply chain issues due to lack of warm water ports. With the countries coming together, the routes of Persian Gulf can be opened for Russia and Iran will have Russian technology to transfer petroleum products. Together they can break the cartel of US backed oil producers in the region like Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, UAE & others. Recent agreement between Russian GAZPROM & National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) for a whooping 40 Bn USD is the first step in this regard.

Denting US Dollar- The coalition has signed a memorandum & are ready to accept their payments in any prominent currency of the world. Ever since US started the concept of Petro dollar, it has made US Dollar as the most prominent foreign currency of the world. Globally countries are not only trading in US dollars but also maintaining large deposits of USD as their forex reserves. Currently US has over 2.5 trillion USD in circulation as currency notes and over 25 trillion USD in circulation as bonds, treasury receipts & other instruments. This is much more than its total GDP & almost 55 times more than the entire gold reserves of US. If countries start trading in other currencies, US dollar will go back to Washington resulting in collapse of US economy. We saw in the first few months of Russia Ukraine conflict that Russian Ruble has become stronger after Russia started trading in its own currency.

Establishing a new Supply Chain system (INSTC): Recently Russia proposed a new trans-shipment route through Astrakhan in Russia, passing through Caspian Sea, Iran & finally reaching a southern port in Iran can be the future of the world. While the International North South Transport Corridor (INSTC) is primarily aimed to target Asian markets, it can also perform vice versa to open up the avenues for India & other Asian countries to ship its goods to Europe via Iran, Turkey, Azerbaijan & Russia. While China failed to establish its Belt & Road Initiative (BRI) miserably because of Pakistan’s inability in setting up CPEC, INSTC can be a good answer to western hegemony and can provide relief to both Asia & Europe by creating foundation of mutual trade.

A New Military Alliance: We all know that Iran has emerged as a big military power as it was under continued threat for a US led invasion in last few years. It has created large stockpiles of Missiles, Drones & other conventional weapons. On the other hand, Russia is already an established military power in the world who is on the ante of US. Turkey is a NATO ally but its relations with US are strained beyond critical limits. If we see the geo-strategic location of these countries, we can say for sure that if this alliance turns into a military alliance, they will be the biggest military power of the world with controls over Asia & Europe.

Opportunities for India: India for quite sometimes has been facing issues with US. There have been several instances. Threatening with CAATSA, use of threatening words by American deputy NSA Daleep Singh during his visit to India & several other cases of Arm-twisting by White house are example of this. India already has Chabahar port of Iran on lease which can be a key factor in not only INSTC but also a major part of future supply chain system to other parts of Asia & Europe. On the other hand, India can be a transit point for goods travelling between Russia/Iran to rest of Asia & vice versa & can effectively counter Chinese influence by sending its goods to Europe at a cheaper price. So, it is a win-win situation for India but at the cost of straining the relations with US.

Today, the Russian-backed coalition of Russia, Turkey & Iran is full of anticipations & assumptions but it is turning into a reality very fast & in case it is fully materialised & operational, will wipe off American hegemony from the world. Although time will tell the real outcome but it is bringing a plethora of opportunities for India which can put our country on the podium once again.

Amit Bansal is a Defence Strategist with keen interests in International Relations and Internal Security. He is also an author, blogger, and poet.

