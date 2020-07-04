New Delhi: Canada on Saturday issued a statement on the Hong Kong National Security Law, joining the international community in expressing its serious concern at the passage of the law by China. Also Read - India Concerned, Keeping Close Watch on Hong Kong-China Situation: UN Ambassador

In a statement, the Canadian Foreign Ministry alleged that the legislation was passed in a 'secretive' manner, without the participation of Hong Kong's legislature, judiciary and people, adding that it was in violation of international obligations.

"This process demonstrated disregard for Hong Kong's Basic Law and the high degree of autonomy promised to it under the 'One Country, Two Systems' framework. Hong Kong's role as a global hub was built on that foundation. Without it Canada is forced to reassess existing arrangements", the statement said.

The statement further noted that effective immediately, Canada will treat export of sensitive goods to Hong Kong in the same way as those destined for China, adding that it will also not permit export of military items to Hong Kong.

“Canada is also suspending the Canada-Hong Kong extradition treaty”, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government further said, also updating its travel advisory for Hong Kong to advise Canadian nationals of the potential impacts the new law.

“The government of Canada will continue to work with partners to protect human rights and the rule of law around the world. We will also continue to support meaningful exchanges between Canada and Hong Kong, at the same standing up for the people of Hong King”, the statement concluded.

Notably, China recently passed the new security law in Hong Kong, which, experts say, is targeted at crushing the pro-democracy protests that broke out in the city state last year. Recently, in the UNHRC, a total of 53 countries expressed their support for the law, while 27, including India, expressed their concern.