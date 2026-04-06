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Pentagon finally reveals figures of dead and injured US soldiers in Operation Epic Fury: Details inside

Pentagon finally reveals figures of dead and injured US soldiers in Operation Epic Fury: Details inside

This marks the first time that official and verified details regarding casualties associated with this operation have come to light.

'Operation Epic Fury' commenced on February 28 and was launched amidst escalating tensions with Iran.

New Delhi: The US Department of Defense (the Pentagon) has, for the first time, made public the official figures regarding military casualties sustained during ‘Operation Epic Fury.’ These figures have been added to the Department of Defense’s ‘Defense Casualty Analysis System’ (DCAS), making the confirmed casualty count for this campaign publicly available. ‘Operation Epic Fury’ commenced on February 28 and was launched amidst escalating tensions with Iran. However, only limited information regarding the objectives of this operation and the situation on the ground has been released to the public thus far.

How ​​Many US Soldiers Died in Epic Fury?

According to the Pentagon, this joint military operation—launched on February 28, 2026, under the orders of the US President—has resulted in the deaths of 13 US soldiers to date, while 365 soldiers have been injured. This marks the first time that official and verified details regarding casualties associated with this operation have come to light.

Details of Deceased US Soldiers

According to the data recorded in DCAS, the injured soldiers hail from various branches of the military. The largest contingent—247 soldiers—comes from the US Army; meanwhile, 63 personnel from the Navy, 36 from the Air Force, and 19 from the Marine Corps have sustained injuries. The release of these official figures provides a clearer indication of the true gravity of this conflict. Until now, only speculative estimates regarding casualties were circulating; however, following the Pentagon’s confirmation, the situation has become much clearer.

What is DCAS?

DCAS is maintained by the Defense Manpower Data Center and serves as the official repository for verified data regarding military personnel for the Department of Defense. It contains the names of US personnel who have been killed in action, injured, gone missing, or sustained injuries of any other nature during military operations.

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Verification of Deceased Soldiers’ Statistics

This system aggregates reports received from various services, thereby ensuring that publicly released figures are verified and adhere to established standards. This database provides detailed breakdowns based on conflict, branch, type of casualty, and year, with definitions and explanatory notes also available for reference.

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