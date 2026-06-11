Several Pentagon floors evacuated hours after Donald Trump’s warning to Iran, reason is…

The Pentagon was evacuated on Thursday, just a few hours after US President Donald Trump announced massive attack on Iran. Here's what Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said about the evacuation.

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Several floors of the Pentagon were evacuated. Representational image

The Pentagon briefly went into partial lockdown on Thursday, with multiple floors restricted and some areas evacuated following reports of a potential air quality concern. The incident triggered a hazardous materials response, as per a report by news agency AFP.

This led to emergency protocols at the headquarters of the US Department of Defence, with specialised response teams deployed across affected areas while investigators worked to determine the cause of the alert.

Sean Parnell, a Pentagon spokesperson, said monitoring equipment detected an anomaly within the building, leading authorities to act quickly as a safety precaution.

According to him, the Defence Department had implemented routine protective measures, including a shelter-in-place order for those in the impacted section of the building.

The Arlington County Fire Department said on X that several of its units, including hazardous materials specialists, were operating at the Pentagon during the incident.

ACFD units, including our Hazardous Materials Team, are currently operating at the Pentagon in support of PFPA’s Hazmat Team during a hazardous materials incident. pic.twitter.com/7qzOzbwh8W — Arlington Fire & EMS (@ArlingtonVaFD) June 11, 2026

“ACFD units, including our Hazardous Materials Team, are currently operating at the Pentagon in support of PFPA’s Hazmat Team during a hazardous materials incident,” the post read.

Trump warns Iran of massive attack

Amid soaring tensions in the Middle East, US President Donald Trump had warned Iran of a ‘very hard’ strike on the Islamic Republic tonight. In a latest post on Truth Social, Trump said that Washington, in the not-so-distant future, will take total control of Iran’s Kharg Island, with an aim to overtake Tehran’s oil and gas markets.

If this was not all, Trump also drew a comparison with Venezuela, saying that US control of its oil resources has worked ‘brilliantly’ for both countries.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, ”The United States will be hitting Iran (Whose Navy, Air Force, Radar, Anti Aircraft, and all other forms of Defense, together with most of its offensive capability, are GONE!), VERY HARD TONIGHT.”