Home

News

Pentagon Reacts On Military-To-Military Relationship With India Amid General Manoj Pande’s US Visit

Pentagon Reacts On Military-To-Military Relationship With India Amid General Manoj Pande’s US Visit

As General Manoj Pande, India's Chief of Defence Staff embarks on a US Visit, the latter's Pentagon has spoken about US-India's military relationship..

Pentagon Deputy Secretary

New Delhi: India, in the last few months has been having strained diplomatic relations with a few nations including Canada, post the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar and with Maldives after the Lakshadweep Islands vs Maldives controversy. Amid these strained relations, India also has strong relationships with other countries including the United States of America. As the US gears up for Presidential Elections this year, Pentagon’s Deputy Secretary Sabrina Singh has spoken about their country’s military relationship with India. This comes at the time when Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande is in the US for a four-day visit.

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.