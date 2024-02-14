By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Pentagon Reacts On Military-To-Military Relationship With India Amid General Manoj Pande’s US Visit
As General Manoj Pande, India's Chief of Defence Staff embarks on a US Visit, the latter's Pentagon has spoken about US-India's military relationship..
New Delhi: India, in the last few months has been having strained diplomatic relations with a few nations including Canada, post the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar and with Maldives after the Lakshadweep Islands vs Maldives controversy. Amid these strained relations, India also has strong relationships with other countries including the United States of America. As the US gears up for Presidential Elections this year, Pentagon’s Deputy Secretary Sabrina Singh has spoken about their country’s military relationship with India. This comes at the time when Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande is in the US for a four-day visit.