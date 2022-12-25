People In Australia Experience Hallucinations, Delirium, Other ‘Narcotic Drug’ Like Symptoms Due To THIS

Canberra: About 200 people in various cities of Australia started showing symptoms of delirium, hallucinations, blurred vision, and other signs of “narcotic drugs” consumption, and many were hospitalized after they accidentally consumed baby spinach mixed with weed, said the authorities privy to the case. This happened after “Thornapple (Datura stramonium)” was mistakenly harvested and processed along with the spinach at an Australian farm before the produce was distributed.

As of December 18, more than 190 potential cases were reported across the Australian Capital Territory, New South Wales, Victoria, and Queensland.

According to reports, the Food Standards Australia New Zealand (FSANZ) had initiated a nationwide recall of multiple products containing baby spinach that was causing a “strange illness” among people. It is believed that the weed was “mistakenly harvested” and processed along with the produce.

The plant material has been identified as thornapple, a type of nightshade. Nightshade is a family of plants that includes tomatoes, eggplant, potatoes, and peppers. Tobacco is also categorized in the nightshade family.

According to experts, Thornapple (Datura stramonium), also known as jimsonweed, may cause symptoms such as delirium or confusion, hallucinations, blurred vision, flushed face, dilated pupils, rapid heartbeat, and dry mouth and skin. Touching the thornapple plant can result in dermatitis, headaches, and nausea in some people.

According to The Guardian, Riviera farm, from where the contaminated baby spinach produce sprouted, has said, “the investigations have not identified any other potential chemical, herbicide or other types of contaminant.” The Victorian farm further said that it was conducting its own audit of the farm and weed.