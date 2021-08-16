New Delhi/Kabul: Dozens of people desperate to flee Afghanistan where the Taliban has taken over control scrambled to jump on to flights leaving Kabul. After chaos erupted at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, all civilian flights were suspended. Two such desperate people tied themselves to the wheels of a military plane that was taking off from the runway.Also Read - Video: Heavy Gunfire Kills 5 as Citizens Gather at Kabul Airport to Leave Warn-Torn Country | WATCH

Horrifying visuals showed the two people falling off the flight mid-air shortly after the take-off. (Viewer discretion is advised)

The two fell to their death from a US Air Force aircraft that was evacuating its personnel and citizens from Kabul.

Watch the video below:

Graphic: In a new horrifying video, it seems like two people have fallen to the ground from an American military aircraft which was mid-air in #Kabul.pic.twitter.com/5azG5BO8zB — Ahmer Khan (@ahmermkhan) August 16, 2021

Another video showed people running on the tarmac of Kabul international airport as a US military aircraft tried to take off.

Video: People run on tarmac of Kabul international airport as a US military aircraft attempts to take off. pic.twitter.com/9qA36HS0WQ — TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) August 16, 2021

Five people were killed amid chaos at Kabul airport on Monday, eyewitnesses said. It was not clear whether they were shot or killed in a stampede.

American troops had fired in the air to deter people trying to force their way onto a military flight that was set to take US diplomats and embassy staff out of the fallen city, reported news agency Reuters quoting a US official.

Video: Gunfire heard at Kabul airport. Reportedly shots have been fired at crowds seeking to board aircraft. Eyewitnesses report people killed or wounded in the shooting. #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/Wiql3YygCe — TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) August 16, 2021

People thronged to the airport from late on Sunday with hundreds wandering on the runways in the dark, pulling luggage and jostling for a place on one of the last commercial flights to leave before U.S. forces took over air traffic control.

Dozens of men tried to clamber onto an overhead departure gangway to board a plane while hundreds of others milled about, a video showed.

The chaos ensued after Taliban officials declared the war over and issued statements aimed at calming the panic that has been building in Kabul as the militants, who ruled from 1996 to 2001, routed the US-backed government’s forces.

President Ashraf Ghani fled from the country on Sunday as the Islamists entered Kabul virtually unopposed, saying he wanted to avoid bloodshed.

Many Afghans fear the Taliban will return to past harsh practices in their imposition of sharia religious law. During their rule, women could not work and punishments such as stoning, whipping and hanging were administered.