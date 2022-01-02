Paris: People in France torched around 874 cars across the country on New Year’s Eve as part of their decades-old tradition with COVID-related restrictions in place. This figure is lower than the previous years, reported CNN citing Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin.Also Read - France Tops 2 Lakh Daily Covid Cases In New Grim Record

French Interior Ministry on Saturday said that a total of 1,316 cars were set on fire in 2019.

Meanwhile, authorities in the country also had taken in more people for questioning than in previous years, with 441 brought in compared to 376 in 2019.

The tradition took place despite the massive rise in COVID-19 infections in the country. France has been reporting over 2 lakh daily COVID cases. The European country on Saturday reported 2,19,196 cases in the past 24 hours.

Officials informed that despite the COVID restrictions in central France’s Yonne department, an illegal party with nearly 1,500 people was held. Authorities said that the police forces attempted to control the situation and an investigation will be opened for the illegal organization of the gathering.

(With inputs from ANI)